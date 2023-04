G7 ustaliło cele. Jak duże będą restrykcje klimatyczne?

Nishimura Yasutoshi, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura and other delegates attend the opening session of G7 Ministers? Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo, Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN 051247+0000 ?